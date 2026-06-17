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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Sells 2,824 Units Of New Taigun In April May; Suv's Q2 Sales Up 23.8%

Volkswagen sells 2,824 units of new Taigun in April-May; SUV's Q2 sales up 23.8%

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 17 Jun 2026, 17:40 pm
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  • Volkswagen sold 2,824 units of the facelifted Taigun in April and May 2026, accounting for over 54% of its annual sales so far.

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Volkswagen sold 2,824 units of the facelifted Taigun in April and May 2026, accounting for over 54 per cent of the SUV's total sales volume in the calendar year so far. The carmaker also reported that Taigun sales in the second quarter of 2026 are up 23.8 per cent compared to the corresponding period, while the SUV's monthly run rate in Q2 is 77 per cent higher than in the first quarter. April 2026 was the model's best wholesale month this year, with 1,543 units dispatched to dealerships.

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Sales jump after facelift introduction

The sales growth comes after Volkswagen introduced the updated Taigun with a revised exterior and several feature additions. The SUV now comes with full-LED headlamps as standard across the range, a redesigned front grille with a connected DRL light bar, and illuminated Volkswagen logos at both the front and rear.

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Inside, the Taigun gets a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI-integrated voice controls. The facelift also brought a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission for the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, replacing the earlier automatic option. The engine produces 115 hp and is also available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read : Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka

The 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine continues to develop 150 hp and is paired exclusively with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. It also features cylinder deactivation technology to improve fuel efficiency under light loads.

Safety equipment remains unchanged, with six airbags and Electronic Stability Control offered as standard across the range. The 1.5-litre variants get rear disc brakes with red brake callipers, while the Taigun continues to carry a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The facelifted Volkswagen Taigun is currently priced from 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 17 Jun 2026, 17:39 pm IST
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