Volkswagen R set to enter 24 hours of Nurburgring in 2027

German automaker Volkswagen has officially announced its return to the 24-hour Nürburgring endurance race in 2027 with its performance variant ‘R’, marking the brand's 25th Anniversary with a high-stakes competitive appearance. In collaboration with Max Kruse Racing, the Warmenau-based performance division is engineering a specialised all-wheel-drive Golf R specifically for the gruelling endurance race.

Volkswagen R celebrates its 25th anniversary by returning to the 2027 Nürburgring 24-hour race. Partnering with Max Kruse Racing, they are developing a powerful, all-wheel-drive Golf R specifically for competition.

VW Golf R: 24 hours of Nurburgring

A concept vehicle revealed at the Nürburgring’s Ring Boulevard offers an initial look at what officials describe as the most aggressive iteration of the Golf R ever built. This move serves as a symbolic return to the brand's origins, reinforcing the ‘racing’ heritage that has defined the ‘R’ designation since the debut of the Golf R32 in 2002.





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VW Golf R: Tech Specs

While technical specifications for the 2027 race car remain under wraps, the project represents a significant step up from the brand's recent campaigns with the Golf GTI Clubsport. Benjamin Leuchter, co-founder of Max Kruse Racing and a key development driver for Volkswagen’s production fleet, will oversee the team’s program. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between track-focused innovation and the future of Volkswagen’s sportiest consumer vehicles.

“The 24h Nürburgring is the toughest test for us under real competitive conditions. The Nürburgring is also our test and development track, and we will meet people at the 24h race who share our passion for performance, which is why the project is a perfect match for Volkswagen R," said Reinhold Ivenz, Head, Volkswagen R.

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Volkswagen Golf GTI in India

Currently in India, the Volkswagen GTi is sold as the only hatchback offering in the country. The Volkswagen GTI is sold as a completely built-up unit in India and boasts a hefty price tag of ₹50.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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