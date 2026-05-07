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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen R Set To Enter 24 Hours Of Nurburgring In 2027

Volkswagen R set to enter 24 hours of Nurburgring in 2027

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 07 May 2026, 13:10 pm
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Volkswagen R celebrates its 25th anniversary by returning to the 2027 Nürburgring 24-hour race. Partnering with Max Kruse Racing, they are developing a powerful, all-wheel-drive Golf R specifically for competition.

VW Golf R 24h Nurburgring
This VW Golf R gets all-wheel drive as opposed to the front-wheel drive variants
VW Golf R 24h Nurburgring
This VW Golf R gets all-wheel drive as opposed to the front-wheel drive variants
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German automaker Volkswagen has officially announced its return to the 24-hour Nürburgring endurance race in 2027 with its performance variant ‘R’, marking the brand's 25th Anniversary with a high-stakes competitive appearance. In collaboration with Max Kruse Racing, the Warmenau-based performance division is engineering a specialised all-wheel-drive Golf R specifically for the gruelling endurance race.

VW Golf R: 24 hours of Nurburgring

A concept vehicle revealed at the Nürburgring’s Ring Boulevard offers an initial look at what officials describe as the most aggressive iteration of the Golf R ever built. This move serves as a symbolic return to the brand's origins, reinforcing the ‘racing’ heritage that has defined the ‘R’ designation since the debut of the Golf R32 in 2002.

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VW Golf R: Tech Specs

While technical specifications for the 2027 race car remain under wraps, the project represents a significant step up from the brand's recent campaigns with the Golf GTI Clubsport. Benjamin Leuchter, co-founder of Max Kruse Racing and a key development driver for Volkswagen’s production fleet, will oversee the team’s program. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between track-focused innovation and the future of Volkswagen’s sportiest consumer vehicles.

“The 24h Nürburgring is the toughest test for us under real competitive conditions. The Nürburgring is also our test and development track, and we will meet people at the 24h race who share our passion for performance, which is why the project is a perfect match for Volkswagen R," said Reinhold Ivenz, Head, Volkswagen R.

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First Published Date: 07 May 2026, 13:10 pm IST

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