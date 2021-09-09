Volkswagen announces subscription-based ownership model. Check models available

German auto giant Volkswagen has joined the list of carmakers in India to roll out subscription-based car ownership model in the country. The carmaker announced on Thursday that the new subscription model, in partnership with ORIX, to own a Polo, T-Roc or a Vento without buying it.

Expectedly, Volkswagen has not included the Taigun SUV, which will launch in India on September 23.

Volkswagen will roll out the subscription model across India in phases. For a start, the carmaker will launch the scheme across 30 outlets in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Car subscription is gaining popularity, especially amongst the urban young middle class, looking for a convenient ownership experience. Catering to the needs of this customer segment, we are pleased to extend our partnership with ORIX, and enhance our leasing and subscription platform, that will focus on providing accessibility and a peace of mind ownership experience to our prospective customers."

Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd (OAIS) said, “The Mobility space has been witnessing a significant change in the recent past with a bias towards newer ownership, usage models; the subscription based platform has witnessed a substantial growth in the past few months, and we believe this platform will help Volkswagen become more accessible to their customers. We are excited to partner with Volkswagen and bring newer options to prospective customers and offer them a whole new range of possibilities that would enable them to own, drive and experience premium products by Volkswagen."

Volkswagen has shared the details of the subscription-based model for Indian customers on its official website.