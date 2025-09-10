Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan R-Line get GST benefits by up to 3.27 lakh

Volkswagen India has announced it will be passing on the GST benefits to customers across its lineup by up to ₹3.27 lakh. The Volkswagen Taigun , Virtus , and Tiguan R-Line now get more affordable as the cars are now taxed at a flat 40 per cent GST. Here’s a look at the model-wise reduction in prices across the VW range.

GST 2.0: Volkswagen Cars Price Reduction

Volkswagen Cars GST Reduction Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 66,900 Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 68,400 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line ₹ 326,900

Volkswagen Cars Additional Limited-Period Benefits

In addition to the GST reduction, Volkswagen has also announced additional benefits on the Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan R-Line for a limited period. This includes benefits worth ₹1.61 lakh on the Virtus, ₹2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and ₹3 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line for customers who book either of these cars before September 21, 2025.

GST 2.0: Skoda Cars GST Benefits & Offers

Much like Volkswagen, the automaker’s sister brand Skoda Auto also announced reduction in prices across its range thanks to the GST rationalisation, along with additional benefits for a limited period. The Skoda Kylaq, the brand’s most accessible offering, gets a maximum reduction of ₹1.19 lakh. The Skoda Slavia gets more accessible by up to ₹63,000, with additional benefits worth ₹1.2 lakh. The Skoda Kushaq gets GST benefits up to ₹66,000 and additional benefits of ₹2.5 lakh. Lastly, the new-generation Kodiaq gets GST benefits of up to ₹3.3 lakh, and additional benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh. The offers are valid on bookings made till September 21, 2025.

