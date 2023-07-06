Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen India kicks off its annual monsoon campaign

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday announced that it has kicked off its annual monsoon campaign across its 120 service touchpoints in India. The program will go on throughout the month and will offer comprehensive services and lucrative offers to customers. Owners of Volkswagen vehicles can avail a complimentary 40-point check-up of cars for any existing issues.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 17:05 PM
The check-up will assess if the car required any maintenance and repair services to avoid any potential breakdowns and ensure a comfortable riding experience. “Through the monsoon campaign, we aim to reiterate the importance of pre-monsoon maintenance care that is needed to ensure customer and vehicle safety owing to the tough driving conditions that the season brings," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Through the campaign, the company is also offering lucrative offers on its loyalty products such as Extended Warranty, Service Value Package and on select Value-Added Services. During the campaign, customers can also avail doorstep service to their customers through its mobile service unit that covers 90 per cent of the geography.

Customers can also book a service appointment or purchase loyalty products through the company's official website. “As a responsible brand, it is our endeavour to offer our customers a smooth, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience," Gupta added.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 17:05 PM IST
