Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, ID.5 GTX get more standard features, sporty accents

Volkswagen has upgraded its ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX models with red and black sporty accents as well as more standard equipment. The Design and Comfort packages that were optional earlier have now become standard across both these models. The packages include features such as windscreen, darkened side and rear windows, two USB-C interfaces, heated front seats, a variable centre console, the Air Care Climatronic air-conditioning system with active combination filter, stationary air conditioning and two-zone temperature control.

New sporty accents adorn both interior and exterior profiles of both these models. While the dash panel and door trim are now black, contrasting red accents decorate the interior and can also be found on the black leather steering wheel. The premium seats are decorated with red seams, piping and logo.

(Also read | Volkswagen rolls out around 1,300 electric cars from this plant every day)

On the outside, the vehicle is adorned with black accents on the roof frame strip, C-pillar, exterior mirrors and diffuser. Gloss black theme also extends to the 21-inch wheel rims. Further, standard black roof paint and the darkened windows accentuate the sporty element of the GTX models.

Volkswagen had introduced the sporty GTX variants of the ID.4 and ID.5 a year ago and the brand has seen quite a success. The GTX variant combine electromobility, sustainability and intelligent sportiness along with dynamic design. In future, Volkswagen aims to launch a GTX variant for every ID. series model. The ID.4 GTX can be ordered for 53,255 euros while the ID.5 GTX can be ordered for 56,455 euros.

The sporty and more powerful GTX models use two electric motors: one on the front axle and one on the rear axle, churning out 220 kW (299PS) and 460 Nm of max torque. "The success of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX confirms our strategy of positioning the GTX brand independently. We will continuously expand this brand and offer a GTX variant for every ID. model in future," said Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. family.

First Published Date: