Volkswagen Golf GTI spotted in India ahead of launch

Volkswagen recently launched the Tiguan R-Line in the Indian market. The next launch from the manufacturer will be the Golf GTI, and now the hot hatchback has been spotted on our Indian roads. The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU), and it will be brought to India in limited numbers only.

What are the specifications of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The VW Golf GTI is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This powertrain generates 245 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels. The hatchback is capable of accelerating to 100 km/h in an estimated 5.9 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU)

How is the interior and features of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The VW Golf GTI showcases a sleek all-black interior design, complemented by a practical dashboard configuration. It is equipped with sport bucket seats designed to ensure a supportive seating experience. Additionally, the three-spoke steering wheel features the GTI emblem, enhancing its sporty appeal. This is further accentuated by metallic pedals and GTI-specific digital climate controls.

At the heart of the interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers smartphone connectivity and incorporates contemporary automotive technology. To enhance comfort and convenience, the vehicle also includes automatic climate control and wireless phone charging capabilities.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India, gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD

How is the exterior of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The 2024 Golf GTI upholds the legacy of its distinctive design features, maintaining a classic sporty and assertive appearance. The front showcases the iconic Volkswagen grille, prominently displaying the 'GTI' badge. Additionally, it is equipped with matrix-LED headlights that improve visibility. The aggressive front bumper is designed with a prominent honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the rear, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts emphasize the performance-oriented design. Standard 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are included, while 19-inch wheels are available for those seeking an enhanced visual appeal.

What is the expected price of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Golf GTI aims to establish itself as the definitive performance hatchback in the Indian market, facing few direct competitors. Its primary rival is the Mini Cooper S, which is also recognized as an iconic performance hatchback. The anticipated price for the VW Golf GTI is expected to exceed ₹50 lakh ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: