Volkswagen Golf GTI launched in India. Five key facts interested buyers must know

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 27 May 2025, 09:20 AM
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the second GTI badged car in India from the German carmaker after the Polo GTI, which was launched in 2016.
Volkswagen has finally launched one of its most-awaited cars in the Indian market, the Golf GTI. The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched in India at an introductory price of 53 lakh (ex-showroom). The German auto giant claims that it has already sold the first batch of this model, which included 150 units. Also, buoyed by this high demand, the automaker claims to be planning to bring 100 more units into the country.

The newly launched Volkswagen Golf GTI brings the GTI nameplate to India for the second time, as the OEM previously launched the Polo GTI in the country back in 2016. Also, the Golf is an iconic model in Volkswagen's global lineup, as it is actually a spiritual successor to the Volkswagen Beetle.

With the hot hatch launched in India, if you are planning to bring it to your garage, here are five key facts about the Volkswagen Golf GTI that you must know.

1

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Powertrain and performance

The most interesting part of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is the powertrain. Powering this hot hatch is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The engine is good to churn out 260 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to the front wheels only. Volkswagen Golf GTI promises to shoot from zero to 100 kmph under 5.8 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.

2

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Design and colours

Volkswagen Golf GTI comes with a sporty design. The hot hatch wears the GTI badges on the grille, front fenders and tailgate. It sports a red trim headlining the nose, and a sporty-looking bumper is there with a honeycomb mesh pattern. It runs on large 225/40 R18 tyres with red brake callipers. Moving to the back, there are dual exhaust pipes that come as another credential to the Golf GTI's high-performance character. It gets LED headlamps and LED taillights, a roof spoiler. In India, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is available in four different exterior colour choices, which are Moonstone Grey, Kings Red, Onyx White and Grenadilla Black.

3

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior and features

The sporty character of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is visible inside the cabin of the hot hatch as well. The most distinguishing feature is the tartan upholstery on the sports seats with fixed headrests and GTI logos stitched in contrasting red on the backrests, along with a GTI-spec steering wheel. Some of the key features inside the cabin of the new Golf GTI include a single-pane sunroof, launch control, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a configurable 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, three-zone climate control, rear sun blinds and an ADAS suite. The India-spec model misses out on ventilated front seats but gets a heating function, though.

4

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Booking and delivery

The Volkswagen Golf GTI's first batch in the Indian market has already been sold out. The automaker claims that in the first batch, it has received bookings for 150 models. Now, it is considering bringing a second batch of 100 units of the Golf GTI to India. However, it is not clear when that will be available for booking. It comes as a fully built model through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. Speaking of the delivery, the automaker will start delivering the Golf GTI to Indian consumers sometime next year.

5

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Competitors

The Volkswagen Golf GTI comes priced at 53 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of market positioning, the hot hatch sits between the two-door Mini Cooper S, which is priced between 44.90 lakh and 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the significantly more powerful Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, which costs 94.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 27 May 2025, 09:20 AM IST
