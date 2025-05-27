Volkswagen Golf GTI launched in India. Five key facts interested buyers must know

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the second GTI badged car in India from the German carmaker after the Polo GTI, which was launched in 2016.

Volkswagen has finally launched one of its most-awaited cars in the Indian market, the Golf GTI. The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched in India at an introductory price of ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom). The German auto giant claims that it has already sold the first batch of this model, which included 150 units. Also, buoyed by this high demand, the automaker claims to be planning to bring 100 more units into the country.

The newly launched Volkswagen Golf GTI brings the GTI nameplate to India for the second time, as the OEM previously launched the Polo GTI in the country back in 2016. Also, the Golf is an iconic model in Volkswagen's global lineup, as it is actually a spiritual successor to the Volkswagen Beetle.

With the hot hatch launched in India, if you are planning to bring it to your garage, here are five key facts about the Volkswagen Golf GTI that you must know.