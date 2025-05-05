Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen Golf GTI bookings commenced in India, but with a unique catch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 May 2025, 15:24 PM
The booking amount for the Volkswagen Golf GTI has been set to 2,65,370.
The latest generation Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine tuned for 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque

The bookings for the Volkswagen Golf GTI have commenced. Interestingly, the booking process for the hot hatch is as unique as the car. The company had earlier stated that the Golf GTI can only be booked through online portals. And there is a reason for it. Volkswagen India has initiated a three step process for the bookings of the Golf GTI.

The booking process for the Volkswagen Golf GTI begins with a quiz designed to test the customer’s familiarity with the car. Questions include preferences such as, “What do you prefer to do with your GTI?" with answer choices like “Burning rubber (and switching back to stock tyres later)" or “Keeping a spare set of regular tyres for relaxed drives." Customers who answer at least four out of five questions correctly progress to the next step, which involves making a booking payment.

To reserve the Golf GTI, customers must pay a booking amount of 2,65,370. They are allotted 15 minutes to complete the transaction once they reach this stage. During this stage, the customers will have to choose their preferred colour option. Successful payment secures a spot on the Reserve List—the third and final stage of the process. However, Volkswagen has clarified that only a limited number of individuals from this list will ultimately be selected to own the GTI.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Specifications

The latest generation Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 comes with a rich motorsport history and a strong legacy, promising stellar driving performance and driving dynamics. Powering the model is a familiar 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine tuned for 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The hot hatchback is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds with a top speed electronically restricted to 250 kmph.

Volkswagen has not confirmed how many units of the Golf GTI will be making their way to the Indian market. Expect the model to arrive in limited numbers, ensuring exclusivity for its buyers. There’s no word on the pricing yet, but expect the new VW Golf GTI to command around 50 lakh when it arrives.

First Published Date: 05 May 2025, 15:24 PM IST
