Volkswagen delivers 150 cars in a single day in Kerala on the occasion of Onam

Volkswagen delivers 150 cars in a single day in Kerala on the occasion of Onam

Volkswagen India has announced the delivery of 150 cars in Kerala in a single day on the first day of Onam, Chingam 1, which marks the new year in the Malayalam calendar. The automaker delivered the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan models to customers, along with an additional 50 pre-owned cars under its Das WeltAuto (DWA) used car business.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Aug 2023, 19:17 PM
Volkswagen delivered 150 cars on a single day in Kerala on the occasion on Onam, Chingam 1

The occasion of Chingam 1 marks a new beginning for customers in Kerala and several automakers roll out special initiatives including discounts, offers, and more. Volkswagen has seen a significant uptick in sales since the arrival of its new model range in 2022 and the company will be expecting to end this festive season on a high as well.

Volkswagen also delivered an additional 50 pre-owned cars to customers under its Das WeltAuto (DWA) used car business

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Virtus
₹11.22 - 17.92 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda City
₹11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen Ec3
₹11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In related news, Volkswagen India recently hiked the Tiguan SUV’s price by 47,000. The Volkswagen Tiguan now is now priced at 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom, India). On the other hand, the Virtus is the brand’s entry-level offering and is priced from 11.48 lakh onwards, whereas the Taigun compact SUV is priced from 11.62 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Volkswagen India also announced the expansion of its retail presence in Gujarat with six new touchpoints. The new dealerships are located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Anand, Bharuch, and Bardoli. The dealer network strength now stands at 15 sales and eight service facilities across the state. VW's total network stands at 183 sales and 131 service outlets across 135 facilities.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 19:17 PM IST
