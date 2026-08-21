Volkswagen confirms new sub-4-metre SUV for India, launch planned for 2027

Volkswagen has officially confirmed that it will launch an all-new sub-4-metre compact SUV in India in 2027. The upcoming model will mark the German carmaker’s return to one of the country’s largest and most competitive passenger vehicle segments and is expected to become its most accessible SUV in the Indian market.

The new compact SUV will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins models such as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, as well as the Skoda Kylaq and Kushaq. Volkswagen says the upcoming SUV will be developed specifically for India with a high degree of localisation and will be manufactured locally.

Volkswagen’s new compact SUV to rival Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon

The sub-4-metre SUV segment is currently one of the biggest volume generators in India, with models such as the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO competing for buyers. Volkswagen’s new offering will enter this crowded space with a focus on driving dynamics, safety and build quality.

The company says the SUV is being designed to bring its engineering, safety and quality standards to a wider customer base. It will also be developed around Indian market requirements, including local emission and safety regulations.

Volkswagen has not revealed the name of the upcoming SUV yet. However, the model is expected to share its underpinnings and several components with the Skoda Kylaq, which is already based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture.

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Volkswagen sub-4-metre SUV to get 1.0-litre TSI engine

While Volkswagen is yet to announce the mechanical specifications, the upcoming SUV will use the brand’s 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. In the Kylaq, this engine develops 115 PS and 178 Nm and is offered with both a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Volkswagen could carry over a similar powertrain strategy for its compact SUV, although the final specifications and transmission options will be announced closer to launch. Earlier reports have also suggested that the Volkswagen version could use the same basic powertrain and hardware as the Skoda Kylaq.

The introduction of the SUV also marks Volkswagen’s return to the sub-4-metre passenger vehicle space after the Polo was discontinued in India. While the Polo was a hatchback, the new SUV will target a significantly larger and faster-growing segment.

MQB-A0-IN platform

The MQB-A0-IN platform has been specifically adapted for India and allows Volkswagen and Skoda to share components and technologies across multiple products. This should help the new SUV benefit from economies of scale while keeping production costs under control.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand CEO Thomas Schäfer said the new model is an important step in the company’s India strategy, highlighting the size and potential of the Indian market. Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora also said the SUV will strengthen India’s role as a manufacturing and development hub for the Volkswagen Group.

Volkswagen India Brand Director Nitin Kohli said the model will bring the brand’s focus on performance, safety and build quality to the highest-volume SUV segment.

The Volkswagen sub-4-metre SUV is scheduled to arrive in India in 2027. More details, including its name, design, features, engine specifications and pricing, are expected to be revealed closer to its launch.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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