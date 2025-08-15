Volkswagen celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, announces benefits of up to 2.10 lakh on Virtus and Taigun

A few dealerships of Volkswagen India have announced that they are offering benefits to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Volkswagen is offering benefits of up to ₹2.10 lakh on the Taigun and ₹1.75 lakh on the Virtus.

What are the specifications of the Volkswagen Virtus and the Taigun?

The VW Virtus offers two engine choices in India. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of maximum torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine generates 148 bhp and 250 Nm. For transmission, the 1.0 TSI is available with a 6-speed manual or a torque converter, whereas the 1.5 TSI can be equipped with either a 7-speed DSG or a 6-speed manual transmission.

What are the rivals of the Volkswagen Virtus?

Volkswagen Virtus goes against Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia.

What are the rivals of the Volkswagen Taigun?

Volkswagen Taigun competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Volkswagen Tayron to launch soon

The brand is preparing to launch the Tayron in the Indian market. It will replace the Tiguan AllSpace in the portfolio. It has been spotted on testing on the Indian roads.The Tayron is expected to hit the Indian roads by the end of 2025 and it will mark Volkswagen's return to the three-row SUV space.

The design elements of the Tayron largely resemble those of the Tiguan R-Line. Nevertheless, its length has been extended by 231 mm to provide additional interior space. At the front, there is a stylish pair of LED headlamps accompanied by a black grille cover and an air dam featuring a mesh pattern. The global variant is equipped with IQ.LIGHT HD Matrix headlamps that include Dynamic Light Assist, which utilizes 19,000 individually controlled LEDs in each headlamp unit. The standard main beam LED headlamps are linked by a single LED strip that showcases an illuminated VW badge at the center, emitting a white glow. However, we must await the official launch to ascertain the complete list of features for the vehicle.

What will power the Volkswagen Tayron?

Powering the Volkswagen Tayron will be the same 2.0 turbo petrol engine that is also doing duty on the new Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. It puts out 200 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

