‘Volksfest 2024’ rolled out with festive offers on Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan

Volkswagen India has announced its ‘Volksfest 2024’ celebratory offers for the festive season across its model range comprising the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan . The Volksfest 2024 will be available from September 14, and up to October 31, 2024. The automaker says its festive carnival brings a host of offers and benefits as well as several engagement opportunities.

Volksfest 2024 Benefits

Under Volksfest 2024, customers available services such as free parking and valet services at premium malls across India for Volkswagen owners. These malls will also have ‘Experience Zones’ that will offer product demos, while an ‘Engagement Zone’ will host games and competitions with giveaways to win. There will also be a ‘Trust Drive’ zone that will give prospective buyers a chance to get behind the wheel and experience the safety features of Volkswagen cars. Customers will also receive gifts for test drives and bookings at VW dealerships.

Also Read : Skoda Auto Volkswagen affirms India plans, to invest ₹15,000 crore in Chakan plant.

Existing Volkswagen customers can also avail benefits on Add-on warranties and service value packages

Speaking about Volksfest 2024, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "Volksfest, is our annual celebratory extravaganza through which we rejoice the festive season with our customers. Each year at Volkswagen India, our aim is to make Volksfest bigger and special for our customers with exclusive offers, benefits, and engagement opportunities. The auspicious festive season typically involves purchases of new products & services. Therefore, this year, we’re bringing our Brand even closer to customers, at the heart of cities, at premium malls across the country. Our customers can spend quality time experiencing their preferred Volkswagen model that’s safe, sturdy and fun to drive."

Furthermore, existing Volkswagen customers can avail special and exclusive benefits on a range of after-sales services including Add-on warranties and service value packages. The automaker further revealed that the Onam editions of the Virtus and Taigun received a favourable response with “mega deliveries across the dealers in Kerala." The company is expecting the same momentum in other parts of the country for the remainder of the festive season.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: