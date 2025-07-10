Vision.T, Vision.X and more: Mahindra teases 4 concepts. What Are They?

Mahindra & Mahindra has paved the way for an exciting unveiling this Independence Day with teaser releases of four new SUV concepts — Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.SXT, and Vision.X. The cars are likely to be unveiled at the company's highly anticipated Freedom NU event on August 15, 2025, in Mumbai. Apart from the unveil of SUVs, Mahindra will also unveil a new flexible architecture that will define the next stage of its SUV and EV growth.

Vision.T: Electrifying the Thar DNA

The Vision.T seems to be production-bred next-generation development of the Thar.e concept unveiled in 2023. Continuing a brutish, off-road posture with boxy proportions, squared wheel arches, rugged tyres, and bonnet latches, the SUV remains loyal to its exploratory heritage. Company insiders indicate that this may turn out to be the all-electric Thar, possibly with a twin-motor AWD configuration and at a price point of ₹20 lakh when it goes on sale in 2026.

Vision.S: Scorpio’s Future Reimagined

The Vision.S is thought to foreshadow the next-generation Scorpio, perhaps in hybrid or electric form. The design teaser suggests a tall profile, big grille, and bonnet scoops, adhering to the Scorpio's rugged heritage. Based on Mahindra's new Freedom NU platform, this iteration might combine off-road capability with electric power, at an expected price tag of ₹30–35 lakh at launch in 2026.

Vision.SXT: The Utility-Focused Workhorse

The Vision.SXT looks the most rugged of the lot, possibly a pickup or utility-oriented SUV. With exposed clamshell bonnet lines, rugged bumpers, open hinges, and skid plates, it focuses on functionality and toughness. Although Mahindra has not made any announcement regarding its market debut, this could become a Thar or Scorpio based lifestyle pickup with off-road capability.

Vision.X: Urban SUV With a Premium Twist

Aimed at urban consumers, the Vision.X is distinguished by its streamlined, compact styling and improved proportions. Sitting between the tough Vision.T and bigger Vision.S, this SUV may introduce a new electric line under the XUV badge that is for families and city commuters. Look for luxurious interiors, connected technology, and a concern for refinement rather than sheer power.

NFA Platform: Mahindra’s Next Big Leap

Underpinning all four ideas is Mahindra's future Next-Gen Flexible Architecture (NFA). This vehicle platform will be able to house ICE, hybrid, and EV powertrains, allowing for a varied model mix. The architecture has been conceived to facilitate production of up to 1.2 lakh units annually at Mahindra's new plant in Chakan, near Pune — marking the brand's aggressive scale-up for both the Indian and international markets.

