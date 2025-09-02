Virtus becomes the best-selling premium sedan in India to date

The Volkswagen Virtus has cemented its place as the best-selling premium sedan in India for 2025, extending a streak it also held through 2024. Launched in 2022, the Virtus marked Volkswagen’s renewed push into India’s mid-size sedan space at a time when SUVs were beginning to overshadow traditional three-box cars.

Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Virtus was designed specifically for Indian buyers, blending German engineering with segment-friendly pricing and features. Three years on, the model has not only carved a strong identity but also become the most dominant nameplate in its class.

How has the Volkswagen Virtus performed in sales?

Between January and August 2025, the Volkswagen Virtus recorded sales of 13,853 units. Compared to the same period last year, this represents nearly 9 per cent growth. In the premium sedan segment, which saw 37,575 units sold from January to July, the Virtus alone accounted for 33 per cent of sales.

How does Volkswagen Virtus compare to rivals?

The Virtus has consistently outpaced its competition. While the Honda City and Hyundai Verna continue to attract their share of buyers, neither has managed to keep up with Volkswagen’s sedan in recent months. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz has seen demand collapse, with zero sales in August 2025 against 707 units in the same month last year.

Why is the Volkswagen Virtus doing well?

Industry experts point to the Virtus’ mix of design, performance, and safety features that seem to align with consumer expectations in this price bracket. Buyers looking for a balance between everyday usability and spirited performance appear to be choosing the Virtus over its competitors.

What are the engine options of the Volkswagen Virtus?

The Virtus comes with two petrol engines. The smaller 1.0-litre TSI produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm, offered with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic. The larger 1.5-litre TSI delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. These options give customers a choice between efficiency-focused and performance-oriented driving.

What lies ahead for the sedan segment?

The Virtus has managed to grow its share in a category that has been losing ground to SUVs. With the Ciaz struggling and the Honda City and Hyundai Verna unable to match its momentum, the Virtus’ sales numbers showcase a rare success story for sedans in India’s current car market.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director of Volkswagen India, commented on the report, “Its continued success is a reflection of the trust and confidence our customers place in the brand, and we are sincerely grateful to them for making the Virtus their sedan of choice."

