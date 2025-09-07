Vinfast VF6 vs Curvv EV vs Creta Electric vs Windsor EV: Price compared

VinFast has made its entry into the Indian market with the introduction of the VF6, its maiden electric SUV for the nation. The mid-size EV enters the market at a time when competition is heating up, with Hyundai, Tata and MG already settling in. Priced aggressively against rivals, the VF6 aims to find space in a segment where value, range and features are closely scrutinised by buyers.

VinFast VF6 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The VinFast VF6 enters the market at ₹16.49 lakh for the base Earth trim, with the higher Wind Infinity version priced at ₹18.29 lakh. This positions it in between the Windsor and the rest of the segment. The MG Windsor EV is the most affordable of the four, ranging from ₹13.50 lakh to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is undercutting the competition considerably and is targeted towards first-generation EV buyers.

The Tata Curvv EV is placed slightly above, with prices ranging from ₹17.49 lakh to ₹21.99 lakh based on battery capacity and variant. Tata has aimed at offering both 45 kWh and 55 kWh, hence the range.

At the upper end, the Hyundai Creta Electric commands a wider bracket, starting from ₹17.99 lakh and stretching to ₹23.49 lakh. This makes it the most expensive of the lot, reflecting Hyundai’s attempt to cover multiple range and feature points within the same nameplate.

VinFast VF6: Specifications and features

The VF6 is offered with a 59.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor producing 204 hp and 310 Nm of torque. VinFast claims a WLTP range of up to 480 km, which is competitive for the segment. The SUV can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in under 9 seconds.

In terms of size, the VF6 measures 4,241 mm in length, 1,834 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm, placing it close to mid-size SUV benchmarks. On equipment, the VF6 brings in a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, head-up display, panoramic roof, and a suite of Level 2 ADAS functions. Safety is addressed with seven airbags and electronic stability aids, while cabin comfort is boosted by connected car technology and wireless charging.

