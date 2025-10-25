Vinfast VF6, VF7 deliveries commenced in India. Check details

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has formally begun deliveries of its inaugural models - the VF6 and VF7, in India. The initial batch of cars has already been delivered to customers in various states such as Kochi, Jaipur and others. The deliveries followed just a few weeks after the India launch of the brand in September 2025, when VinFast detailed its long-term plans for local production, retail, and service networks.

The two models are being assembled at the company's Thoothukudi factory in Tamil Nadu, from where it will be VinFast's hub for both local production as well as possible exports to other markets in the subcontinent.

VinFast VF6: Price, specs and features

The VinFast VF6 competes in the compact EV SUV segment, targeting young city buyers looking for premium features and good range but without exceeding the ₹20-lakh price barrier. The VF6 is positioned between ₹16.49 lakh and ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in three trims - Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity.

Under the skin, it gets a 59.6 kWh battery driving a front-mounted electric motor making 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque. VinFast promises an ARAI-certified range of 468 km, with fast charging from 10 per cent to 70 per cent taking a mere 25 minutes. The SUV goes 0–100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, which is well more than enough for urban and highway driving.

From the inside, the VF6 appears contemporary and well-equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, air purifier, 360° camera, and ADAS safety suite. It also receives seven airbags as a standard, a 190 mm ground clearance, and a 2,730 mm wheelbase, which provides it with stability and satisfactory road presence. VinFast is supporting the VF6 with a 7 year warranty or 1.60 lakh km, as well as a launch charging benefit package, demonstrating faith in its product.

VinFast VF7: Price, specs and features

A segment above, the VinFast VF7 is a mid-size electric SUV aimed at buyers who desire increased power, range, and space. Prices are ₹20.89 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with five trims available - Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, and Sky Infinity.

The VF7 is available with two battery packs - 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh, and may be had with 2WD or AWD drivetrains. Power delivery ranges from 175 hp and 250 Nm on the lowest variant to 350 bhp and 500 Nm on the AWD variant. The range-topping VF7 takes 0–100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, and packs a claimed range of up to 510 km.

Similar to the VF6, the VF7 features a luxury, technology-equipped interior with connected functions, large infotainment screen, ADAS, and panoramic sunroof on top trims. It also benefits from the same 10-year warranty or 2 lakh km.

