Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Complete price breakdown of Maruti’s SUV twins

For years, Maruti Suzuki played the hatchback game with a scattergun approach, Alto , WagonR, Swift , Celerio , Baleno, Ignis , each aimed at a slightly different buyer, yet all under the same roof. It was the brand’s way of leaving no gap unplugged. Now, that same philosophy is being played out in the SUV space.

You have the Brezza, the Fronx, the Grand Vitara, and now, the Victoris. The latest entrant doesn’t just expand the SUV portfolio, it directly overlaps with the Grand Vitara. And that raises the simplest but most important question: if both sit in the same showroom, which one makes more sense on price?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Variant-wise pricing

The Victoris opens its doors at ₹10.50 lakh for the base LXi manual, making it one of the most accessible mid-size SUVs in the market. From there, prices climb steadily with each trim and transmission choice. The VXi manual comes in at ₹11.80 lakh, while the VXi automatic costs ₹13.36 lakh. Stepping up to the ZXi trims, you enter the ₹13.57–15.64 lakh bracket depending on whether you choose the manual or automatic version, with the ZXi(O) variants adding visual upgrades and nudging the price slightly higher. If you want the highest levels of comfort, kit, and AWD capability, the ZXi+ AWD tops the charts at ₹18.64 lakh, and the ZXi+ (O) AWD goes all the way to ₹19.21 lakh. The strong-hybrid variants, which pair Maruti’s e-CVT with enhanced efficiency, start at ₹16.37 lakh for the VXi trim and can reach ₹19.98 lakh for the fully-loaded ZXi+ (O) hybrid.

What Maruti has done here is clever: create a wide spread so there’s something for every buyer. If you want an affordable entry, Victoris gives it to you. If you want tech and all-wheel drive, it will happily climb with you. But the higher you go, the more you brush against the Grand Vitara’s playground.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Variant-wise pricing

The Grand Vitara, by contrast, carries its reputation and slightly higher base prices. The Sigma manual mild-hybrid opens at ₹11.42 lakh, already nearly a lakh more than the Victoris base. From there, prices increase progressively through the Delta and Zeta trims, both available in manual and automatic options, bridging the ₹12.72–15.72 lakh range depending on gearbox choice. For buyers aiming at premium trims, the Alpha and Alpha(O) variants stretch between ₹16.72 lakh and ₹18.54 lakh, while the dual-tone and top-of-the-line hybrids push the price north of ₹20 lakh, with the Alpha Plus Opt hybrid CVT dual-tone crossing ₹20.68 lakh.

Grand Vitara’s structure reflects maturity: it’s a full-range SUV line-up designed to cater to buyers who want a solid mix of features, comfort, and tech without being surprised by missing options. Its upper trims clearly signal aspirational positioning, making it the choice for those willing to spend a little extra for a full-featured SUV experience.

The price puzzle

So, where does that leave the buyer? If you’re after a mid-size SUV that combines Maruti’s reliability with a generous list of features, the Victoris clearly stands out. It starts cheaper than the Grand Vitara, yet brings strong-hybrid options, AWD, advanced driver-assist tech, and connectivity features that many Grand Vitara trims only offer higher up the ladder. In other words, Victoris gives you more kit for your money, whether it’s hybrid efficiency, comfort, or safety, making it a compelling pick for feature-conscious buyers who want value without compromise.

The Grand Vitara, by contrast, is carving a different niche. It’s attracting some of the most affluent customers Maruti has ever served, buyers who, as the carmaker points out, “do not have the ‘look at me’ character" but value understated sophistication. For them, the Vitara’s slightly higher pricing, dual-tone finishes, and premium positioning matter more than getting every tech feature at the base price. Its top trims may cost more, but they appeal to buyers who are looking for refinement and a mature badge rather than just an exhaustive feature list.

It's classic Maruti ploy in action, piling on products, leaving consumers to choose not only on price, but on lifestyle, tastes, and preferences. To some, the Victoris makes sense with more features for smarter value, and the Grand Vitara is the winner with those who appreciate understated sophistication and tried-and-true appeal.

