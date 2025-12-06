HT Auto
Vicky Kaushal adds ultra-luxurious Lexus LM350h 4S to his garage

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2025, 20:03 pm
  • The Bollywood actor upgrades his garage with the ultra-luxurious Lexus LM350h 4S, featuring a four-seat lounge cabin, a hybrid powertrain, and premium comfort-focused technology.

Lexus LM350h 4S
Vicky Kaushal steps out in Mumbai with his new Lexus LM350h 4S finished in Sonic Quartz
Lexus LM350h 4S
Vicky Kaushal steps out in Mumbai with his new Lexus LM350h 4S finished in Sonic Quartz
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has welcomed a new member into his garage, a luxurious Lexus LM350h 4S. The actor, who is currently gearing up for a new film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was recently spotted in Mumbai leaving an event in his latest high-end purchase. His new ride made its first public appearance when cameras caught the gleaming MPV in Sonic Quartz waiting for him outside an event, drawing the attention of everyone around for all the right reasons.

The LM350h 4S sits at the top of Lexus’ lineup, with pricing in India starting from 2.69 crore (ex-showroom). Globally known for its extravagant levels of comfort and a rear cabin focused on luxury, the MPV marks a significant addition to Kaushal’s collection of premium cars.

Lexus LM350h 4S: What Vicky Kaushal Brought Home

Based on the Toyota Vellfire’s GA-K modular platform, the LM350h transforms the familiar underpinnings into an ultra-luxury lounge on wheels. Its exterior design screams Lexus, headlined by a massive spindle grille, slim LED headlamps, and a design that leans heavily toward futuristic luxury.

Inside, Kaushal’s four-seater 4S configuration is the range-topping variant from the lineup. The cabin is split by a full-length partition, which effectively transforms the rear row into a private suite. The two airline-style recliner seats at the rear are the highlight of the cabin, complete with ventilation, heating, and multiple adjustment modes.

Passengers are treated to a 23-speaker surround sound system, fold-out tables, USB ports, a rear command touchscreen, and heated armrests. The LM350h is essentially a business-class cabin on wheels, designed to cocoon its high-profile inhabitants from the outside world.

Under the hood, the LM350h uses a strong-hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre petrol engine with electric motors for smoother refinement and better efficiency. With this, it makes 246 bhp and 239 Nm of torque, topping out at 190 kmph.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2025, 20:03 pm IST
TAGS: LM350h mpv Lexus luxury cars

