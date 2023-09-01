Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross help Toyota clock highest ever sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has clocked its highest ever sales in India last month. The Japanese auto giant dispatched 22,910 units in August which is the highest it has witnessed ever. During the same month last year, Toyota Motor had sold 14,959 units. Compared to that, Toyota's sales has gone up by 53 per cent in August this year. Out of the nearly 23,000 units dispatched, Toyota delivered 20,970 cars to dealers last month. Rest of the 1,940 units were exported.

The boost in sales for Toyota Motor came mainly from its new compact SUV Urban Cruiser HyRyder and the new generation Innova HyCross MPV. Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Strong sales volume and enhanced demand showcase customers' ever-growing affinity for the brand. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross continue to register a strong demand."

Besides the HyRyder and HyCross, Toyota also sells models like the Glanza, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Legendar. The carmaker also launched the new Rumion, which is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga and is placed lower than the flagship Innova MPV. According to the carmaker, Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner SUV too have witnessed strong growth and continue lead respective segments. "Encouraged by the overwhelming response to our entire portfolio, we are constantly working on expanding our product portfolio to offer customers wider choices. In-line with the same, we announced two new launches in the month of August," Sood said.

