Updated Hyundai Creta to launch on January 16: What does it mean for segment?

Hyundai Creta has been the undisputed champion in the mid-size SUV space. But the Creta model available at present has not received any major update - barring special editions - in the past few years. It is a time period in which rivals have entered and carved out some space for themselves. While the crown may not have been under threat yet, the 2024 Creta is more than likely to extend its lead in the Indian automotive market.

The updated Hyundai Creta is ready and raring for its official launch in the Indian car market. But unlike in times before, the champion is now threatened by a longer list of very competent challengers.

First launched in 2015, Creta galvanised the mid-size SUV space which at that point in time had the likes of Ford EcoSport and Renault Duster. Both EcoSport and Duster have since disappeared, replaced by options like Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. Each of these models are power players in their own right but Creta continues to sell by the truckloads and the updated version is likely to further prospects.

2024 Hyundai Creta launch

The update to Creta has been awaited for quite a long time. Once Kia drove out the updated Seltos earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before Hyundai fired back too.

Spy images of a camouflaged Creta have repeatedly surfaced in recent weeks as the SUV undergoes testing in India. What is evident from these is that the new 2024 Hyundai Creta will sport an updated grille and other minor design tweaks on the outside. In the cabin, the dashboard layout has been refreshed while the screens are likely to be updated too. There will also be dual-tone seats on offer while a 360-degree camera and ADAS technology are almost certain too.

In terms of engine options, Hyundai is likely to push out the model with three choices - 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit. There will also be multiple transmission choices.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs rivals

What is likely to hold the new Creta in good stead is the enormous popularity it has enjoyed for nearly a decade in the Indian market. Backed by Hyundai's extensive sales and service network, the SUV could be the biggest blockbuster of 2024. But unlike previous times, the competition is red hot. The likes of Grand Vitara and Hyryder offer strong hybrid technology. The Seltos is still quite new and has been received well by potential buyers because of its catchy new styling and updated feature list. Taigun and Kushaq underline their safety credentials while Harrier has assumed an even more macho exterior style in its latest update. As for Scorpio-N, it continues to boast of a very solid road presence that is quite liked by those who prefer an SUV body type.

