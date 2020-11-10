Updated Ford Endeavour breaks cover in Thailand

The new Ford Endeavour SUV has been revealed for the market of Thailand. In the latest avatar the SUV has been updated with a tweaked front main grille which now gets honeycomb pattern. The new grille replaces the previous chrome slatted grille seen on the existing model. The latest grille makes the SUV look similar to the Endeavour Sport which was introduced in the Indian market very recently. Apart from an updated front grille, the SUV has also received two new paint schemes - Deep Crystal Blue and Snow Flake White Pearl.

Under the hood, the Thai-spec model sources power from the same 2.0L EcoBlue engine which is found on the model sold in the Indian market. It delivers 168 bhp of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 10-speed auto transmission unit.

The Ford Endeavour comes with the Terrain Management System which is quite popular among adventure car enthusiasts. Some of the key safety features on the car include seven airbags, parallel park assist and a number of connectivity options using FordPass.

The feature list on the SUV include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, engine start/stop button, an eight-inch infotainment screen, eight-way powered front seats and dual-zone air conditioner, among others.

In India, the Endeavour Sport is being offered with a standard three-year or 100,000 kms warranty. The SUV retails in the price range of ₹29.99 lakh to ₹35.10 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

The company is also working on a completely revamped, new-gen model which is expected to break cover by 2022.