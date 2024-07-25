UPDATE 3-Tesla's bleak margins sour investors as Musk hypes everything but cars

Shares lose 11% after disappointing results

*

EV deliveries down for second straight quarter

*

Auto margins decline on competition

By Deborah Mary Sophia and Noel Randewich

Trending Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers

July 24 - Tesla shares sank 11% on Wednesday, evaporating almost $90 billion in stock market value after CEO Elon Musk's talk of humanoid robots and driverless taxis failed to comfort investors worried about the electric car maker's shrinking profit margins.

Tesla posted its lowest quarterly profit margin in five years late on Tuesday, with earnings per share missing estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The selloff left Tesla's market capitalization at $700 billion, down from over $1 trillion in 2021. Still the world's most valuable car maker, Tesla's valuation relies on investor expectations of big future profits driven by yet-to-launch products such as its promised robotaxis and robots.

"All of Musk's enthusiasm on the call, outside of storage, were for products that don't exist," said TD Cowen's Jeff Osborne.

Tesla's weak results, along with a report from Alphabet in which it flagged higher capital expenses, amounted to a poor start to second-quarter reports for Wall Street's most valuable companies. Google-parent Alphabet's stock fell almost 5%.

Tesla's EV deliveries have fallen for two straight quarters, and it has not introduced a lower-cost model that many expected, causing buyers to turn to rival EV makers. China's BYD , for instance, widened its sales lead over Tesla in Singapore in the first half of 2024.

Tesla has been forced to cut prices and boost incentives to drum up sales of its aging vehicle line-up. Musk said rivals "have discounted their EVs very substantially, which has made it a bit more difficult for Tesla".

The company said the cheaper models it expects to bring out in the first half of 2025 would result in less cost reduction than previously expected, while delaying a widely awaited event for its robotaxi to October.

"Tesla is not being priced on auto, but autonomy and AI ... We believe any payoff from initiatives further out," wrote UBS analyst Joseph Spak, reiterating a "sell" rating on the stock.

AI INVESTMENT

Tesla's stock has recently traded at 85 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, compared to 7 for legacy automaker Ford Motor.

Musk said on Tuesday Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot had begun performing tasks autonomously in one of its facilities and that he would be shocked if there were no self-driving Tesla vehicles without human supervision next year.

In 2019, Musk told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of robotaxis by 2020.

He also launched a poll asking users on X if Tesla should invest $5 billion in his AI startup xAI - a quarter of which he plans to keep for investors in X. The value of X, formerly Twitter, has plunged since his $44 billion purchase of the platform.

Some Wall Street analysts questioned whether the 2025 timeline for robotaxi, which is now expected to launch on Oct. 10, was realistic.

Tesla's self-driving technology is a long way from being fully autonomous and it might take them until the end of the decade, if at all, to reach a point where its cars can drive themselves without any human intervention, said TD's Osborne.

The company's price cuts and incentives pushed automotive gross margins, excluding regulatory credits, down to 14.6% in the second quarter.

Despite the disappointing results, only one of the 50 analysts covering the stock cut their rating, while there were three price target increases and two decreases, per LSEG data.

Analysts, on average, rate the stock a "hold", with a median price target of $212.50, the data shows.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published Date: