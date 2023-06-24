Kia Seltos facelift and Honda Elevate: Which upcoming SUV should you wait for?

The mid-size SUV segment might be the most popular segment in the Indian market right now. The two biggest SUVs that will be launching soon are the facelifted version of the Kia Seltos and the Elevate which is Honda entering the segment. So, which SUV should you wait for?

Kia Seltos facelift vs Honda Elevate: Powertrain

Kia will offer the Seltos with three 1.5-litre engines. There will be a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine. The naturally aspirated units produce 113 bhp and 144 Nm whereas the diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm. As standard, both engines will get a 6-speed manual gearbox. Although, there will be an IVT transmission for the petrol engine and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission for the diesel engine.

Then there is the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that replaces the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The new engine is more powerful and it puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. So, if the person wants a powerful engine or a diesel engine then he or she should wait for the Seltos facelift.

On the other hand, Honda is offering the Elevate with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 119 bhp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the City. Moreover, Honda has announced that the Elevate will not get any other engine option. Instead, they will now launch the electric version of the SUV in a few years.

Kia Seltos facelift vs Honda Elevate: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Seltos facelift will be slightly longer and wider than the Elevate. However, the Elevate is taller and has a longer wheelbase. This means that Elevate should offer better interior space. Moreover, the ground clearance of the Elevate is more than the Seltos. So, if you want an SUV with more ground clearance and better interior space then the Elevate could be your choice.

Kia Seltos facelift vs Honda Elevate: Features

In terms of features, both SUVs are quite close. They come with a touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, automatic climate control, LED headlamps, ADAS and a lot more. Where the Seltos will have a slight edge is that it will come with a panoramic sunroof whereas the Elevate gets a single-pane sunroof.

