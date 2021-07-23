Upcoming MG One SUV partially revealed globally ahead of July 30 debut

MG has teased its upcoming 'One' SUV in fresh images on Friday. The new car will fully break cover on July 30th.

The new MG One will be underpinned by the SIGMA architecture, which is a modular platform. It also supports an electric architecture that MG is especially focusing on. In addition to this, the platform also supports connectivity providing a base for digital as well as chip technologies.

The latest teaser images suggest that the final production-spec MG One will feature a very quirky exterior design which will be quite different from the shape hinted at by the previous spy images. Also, one of the key exterior highlights of the model will be the Fiery colour options and wide, sporty-looking front main grille with a three-dimensional effect. As far as size is concerned, the MG One is likely to be of the same size as the upcoming Indian version called the Astor.

While details are scarce at the moment, the upcoming MG One is likely to arrive with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor sourced from the Hector SUV. This engine will push out 180 bhp of maximum power. The transmission may include manual and automatic options. There may also be an oil-burner option for select markets.

Expect it to benefit from features such as a big-sized touchscreen infotainment system, powered seats, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, and more.

It will be a rival to the likes of the compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass etc.