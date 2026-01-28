Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift debuts tomorrow: 5 things you should know
- The S-Class is getting its most extensive update yet, with changes spanning design, tech, comfort, and performance.
The facelifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be unveiled tomorrow, January 29, 2026, at 6:15 pm CET (10:45 pm IST), bringing major changes to the flagship executive sedan. The current version debuted over five years ago and will now get its biggest update yet. Billed as the most advanced version of the sedan, the S-Class facelift will bring changes that span design, comfort, safety, and tech. Let’s take a look at what to expect ahead of its official debut:
1. Biggest mid-cycle update yet for the S-Class
While it is not an all-new generation, the update is significant. Mercedes says close to 2,700 components are new or revised, making this the most extensive update the flagship sedan has received so far.
2. Familiar shape, sharper detailing
The overall silhouette remains unchanged, but the S-Class facelift will bring noticeable exterior changes. Expect a more angular front grille design, tweaked bumpers all around, and updated headlamps and taillamps featuring the three-pointed star motif. Mercedes has also confirmed that the upright bonnet-mounted star will make a return, a major design trait of past S-Class models.
3. Major cabin and tech overhaul
The cabin gets the more substantial updates. The facelifted S-Class is expected to debut a new wall-to-wall display setup similar to the all-electric EQS, replacing the current dashboard layout. It will also be the first Mercedes to feature the brand’s MB.OS software. Developed in-house, it features up to 27 sensors and enables deeper personalisation and voice-based functions.
4. Rear-seat comfort and ride quality upgrades
Rear-seat comfort continues to be a key focus, and to this end, the updated S-Class will get revised ergonomics, additional MANUFAKTUR customisation options and improvements to the AIRMATIC air suspension. Mercedes claims the updated suspension setup will respond better to uneven road surfaces, further enhancing ride comfort.
5. ICE focus continues, with a new flat-plane V8
The facelift will retain the existing platform and core engine lineup, including the 3.0-litre diesel and mild-hybrid petrol options. The highlight, however, is a newly developed flat-plane V8 that Mercedes says will meet the latest European emissions standards. This is the M177 Evo, a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged power unit that will make 530 bhp in the new model, up from 496 bhp from the current version. The V12 engine for the Maybach S-Class is also expected to continue.
