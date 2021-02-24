Hyundai's upcoming 7-seater premium SUV to be officially called Alcazar in India

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced that its upcoming 7-seater premium SUV will be officially named Alcazar. The company had registered the name in 2020.

The Hyundai Alcazar has been spotted amidst testing on public roads several times in the past. It is going to feature a very Creta-inspired styling and will in fact appear to be a longer and more premium version of it.

In terms of exteriors, expect the Alcazar to sport high mounted LED DRLs, and split front headlamps as found on the existing Creta. The front main grille will be revised, along with the sportier set of bumpers which will contribute to a slightly distinctive look. Over atthe side, it will come with an extended overhang and its longer overall length will also make it look more premium than its five-seater counterpart. The rear section will feature a redesigned tailgate with wider split-LED taillights and bumper.

In terms of features and equipment, expect the Hyundai Alcazar to be even better equipped than the existing 2020 Creta SUV.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’."

When launched, the Alcazar is expected to be priced in the range of ₹14 lakh to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of the key rivals to the upcoming seven-seat Hyundai SUV will include the new Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus.