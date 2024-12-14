Uno Minda launches India’s first GPT-enabled Android music system for cars

Leading automotive component maker Uno Minda has launched India’s first GPT-enabled Android music system for cars. The new Uno Minda WTunes-464DN-GPT aftermarket music system is priced at ₹49,999 and aims to improve the in-car experience with a built-in voice command feature. The new music system uses a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT), a type of large language model (LLM), which uses artificial intelligence to activate voice commands.

Uno Minda WTunes-464DN-GPT Music System: What's Special

The new Uno Minda GPT-enabled music system is equipped with an in-built 360-degree camera controller, high-definition audio with a 208-watt output, and advanced digital signal processing (DSP). The system also gets a dynamic equaliser for personalised audio settings and split-screen functionality for multitasking. The kit also packs a microphone, a 4G antenna, and a wiring with a SIM card slot.

Speaking about the new device, Rakesh Kher, CEO, Uno Minda Aftermarket Division, said, “The WTunes-464DN-GPT system is revolutionising the Indian aftermarket by addressing the growing demand for smarter, safer, and more connected driving experiences. Uno Minda’s commitment to a customer-centric approach is further exemplified by this pioneering initiative, which integrates GPT to support professionals and students alike, all while enhancing safety and convenience for users on the go. Featuring an integrated AI assistant, the WTunes-464DN-GPT introduces a new level of control and immersion. Unlike traditional desktop setups that rely on typing, this cutting-edge product from Uno Minda, incorporates GPT with intelligent voice commands, providing real-time assistance for professionals who require immediate information. This makes it especially beneficial for busy individuals on the go, perfectly exemplifying the concept of infotainment - delivering both information and entertainment effortlessly while travelling. Powered by a robust octa-core processor, WTUNES-464DN-GPT guarantees lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. The advanced QLED resolution (2000 x 1200p) provides a sharper, more vivid display, while Digital Signal Processing (DSP) enhances sound quality for clear audio. The capacitive touch panel offers intuitive control, and with a powerful output of 208W (4x52W), you'll feel every beat"

Furthermore, the new Uno Minda music system offers wireless and wired connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also supports several apps including Google Maps as well as other entertainment platforms. Uno Minda says its new Android music system is universally compatible with most car models. The company is also offering a warranty of one year on the device. The unit will be available across online and offline stores.

