UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gets a ticket for not wearing seatbelt

Rishi Sunak may be the Prime Minister of the UK, but that doesn't make him immune to a police ticket. Lancashire police had issued a fixed penalty to the UK PM for failing to wear a seatbelt when one was available. Sunak was penalised after posting a video of himself on Instagram, addressing the country's people from the back seat of a vehicle.

The Lancashire police didn't name Sunak in its social media post. Instead, the tweet reads that it had issued a ticket to a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty. The police department's post also states that the punitive measure against the person was taken after the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger is in a moving car.

Interestingly, in the recent video posted by Rishi Sunak, he can be seen turning to address the camera while speaking about the UK government's policy. The video clearly shows that he is not wearing a seatbelt, which resulted in an investigation by the local police.

Sunak reportedly faced a 100-pound fine that can be increased to 500 pounds if the case goes to court. A representative of the UK Prime Minister’s office said Sunak fully accepts that it was a mistake and has apologized, reports BBC. The spokesperson also said that he intends to pay the fine, which he will need to do within 28 days.

Wearing a seatbelt is considered a basic safety measure for car occupants, be it the driver and front row passenger or the rear row passengers as well. While front-row occupants follow this rule, rear-row occupants usually neglect this, which can be fatal in a major mishap.

