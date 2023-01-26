HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Uk Makes Fewest Cars Since Suez Crisis Amid Chip Crunch, Site Closures

UK makes fewest cars since Suez Crisis amid chip crunch, site Closures

Automakers had their worst year in the UK in more than six decades after the global semiconductor shortage and the closing of key factories hammered output.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2023, 08:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Aston Martin Lagonda cars parked outside the carmaker's new factory in Britain. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Aston Martin Lagonda cars parked outside the carmaker's new factory in Britain. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Aston Martin Lagonda cars parked outside the carmaker's new factory in Britain. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Aston Martin Lagonda cars parked outside the carmaker's new factory in Britain. (File Photo)

Production fell 9.8% to around 775,000 cars in 2022, the fewest since 1956 and well below pre-pandemic levels, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Thursday.

The trade group sees a rebound to 842,200 units this year as components bottlenecks ease and automakers from Stellantis NV to Nissan Motor Co. start retooling their local factories to make electric vehicles. Still, the UK is a step behind other carmaking nations including Germany, which already returned to production growth last year.

“Why are we down as low as we are? Most of it is to do with supply chain shortages, but the UK is worse affected than many of our counterparts because you’ve got some structural changes," said Mike Hawes, SMMT’s chief executive officer.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

BMW AG in October said it will shift production of electric Mini hatchbacks from Oxford to China. Honda Motor Co. shuttered its Swindon site that made Civic hatchbacks in mid-2021. Stellantis stopped making Vauxhalls at its Ellesmere Port factory last year — but at least that plant is being overhauled to make electric vans.

Battery-powered vehicles were a rare bright spot. Their output rose around 5% last year and the value of fully electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid models exported has jumped sevenfold since 2017 to more than £10 billion ($12.3 billion).

Volkswagen AG-owned Bentley is spending £2.5 billion over the coming decade to electrify its lineup and modernize its factory in Crewe. Nissan has committed to making battery cars at its Sunderland plant, creating 1,650 jobs.

Still, this month’s failure of Britishvolt Ltd. — formerly the UK’s main hope for a homegrown battery giant — casts further doubt on the country’s prospects in the global race to become self-sufficient in greener technology.

The latest threat has cropped up in the US, where President Joe Biden is luring EV suppliers with $370 billion worth of clean-technology subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The US aid package “clearly has the potential to suck up investment," Hawes said. “Our question is how is the UK going to react."

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2023, 08:43 AM IST
TAGS: chip crisis Britishvolt
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past
Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar
UK stutters, Japan stumbles as India leapfrogs in list of biggest auto markets
UK stutters, Japan stumbles as India leapfrogs in list of biggest auto markets
Elon Musk says Tesla can go where no one has gone, predicts two million EV sales
Elon Musk says Tesla can go where no one has gone, predicts two million EV sales
Tata Motors back in black after 7 quarters, posts ₹3,043 in profit
Tata Motors back in black after 7 quarters, posts 3,043 in profit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city