TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition gets a new colour option

TVS Motor Company has launched a new black and yellow colour option on the NTorq 125 Race Edition scooter. It has been priced at ₹74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new colour option includes the combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic yellow colours. Apart from the new black and yellow option, the Race Edition model is also present in red and black paint choice.

The scooter employs a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine which features fuel-injection technology churning out 9.1 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. As against the previous BS 4-spec model, the overall power output has been dropped slightly by 0.1 PS while the torque output remains the same. The engine comes paired to a CVT unit.

Apart from a tweaked engine, another prominent update to the scooter include a larger 5.8-litre fuel tank against a 5-litre tank found on its predecessor. The larger fuel tank allows for a longer range.

The new updates have also changed the overall weight of the scooter. The new model is close to 1.9 kg heavier at 118 kg.

The new NTorq 125 Race Edition comes with features such as signature LED DRLs and a LED headlight. It also gets hazard lamps as well. The special 'Race Edition' model also sports exclusive chequered flag graphics along with the 'Race Edition' emblem. The NTorq 125 features Bluetooth connectivity system which is one of its key USPs. This system is capable of pairing with a smartphone app.

The company has managed to retail over five lakh units of the NTorq 125 scooters till date. The latest BS 6-spec model was introduced in the country in March this year.