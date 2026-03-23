TTVS Motors holds fashion show for two-wheelers; 3 unique e-scooters showcased

TVS Motor Company has experimented with a different kind of product showcase. Instead of a conventional unveil, the company staged what it describes as a curated ‘Soiree’, presenting its electric scooter as part of a design narrative.

Named as the ‘TVS X Collectors’ Soiree’, the Bengaluru-based event brought together elements of fashion, craft and mobility. At its centre were three bespoke versions of the TVS X, created in collaboration with designer Manoviraj Khosla. Rather than being positioned as variants or special editions, the scooters were treated as fashion collectables.

More about the design

The three custom builds draw heavily from Karnataka’s cultural and artistic identity. One references the architectural language of Hampi, another leans on the craftsmanship associated with Channapatna, while the third channels the visual richness linked to Mysuru’s royal past.

These themes are interpreted through modern materials and finishes, turning the scooters into what TVS sees as design-led expressions rather than purely functional machines. The idea, according to the company, is to use the TVS X platform as a base for storytelling rooted in regional heritage.

One of the three TVS X's finished in Red and Black with Gold accents.

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The Bengaluru setting is also intentional. The city has been central to TVS Motor’s EV development efforts, while the state’s cultural depth provides a strong starting point for this series of design explorations, which the company plans to expand to other regions.

Speaking at the event, Gaurav Gupta, President, India Two Wheeler Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Progress without culture is incomplete. With TVS X, we’re bringing Indian art and architectural heritage into a contemporary form, and the first chapter in Karnataka marks the start of a larger journey across India. We’re using TVS X as a canvas to reinterpret India’s art & cultural heritage, where ownership becomes participation in sustaining it and draws inspiration from it."

Khosla’s involvement adds a fashion-industry perspective to the project. Known for his work across runway circuits, he approached the scooters as moving objects of design, extending his language of textiles, surfaces and form into a mobility product.

Present at the event, Manoviraj Khosla added, “Design here was integral from the start, transforming the TVS X into a moving canvas that brings together material, form, and narrative."

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Linking design to livelihoods

Beyond the visual aspect, TVS also partnered with A Hundred Hands, a non-profit organisation that works with artisan communities across Karnataka, bringing attention to traditional crafts that inspired the designs.

Proceeds from the auction of the three custom scooters would go to the organisation. Mala Dhawan, Founder of A Hundred Hands, said, “This initiative goes beyond ownership, supporting artisans by creating meaningful value and connecting craftsmanship with the right audience."

A different direction

The TVS X Collectors’ Soirée underlines a subtle shift in how the company is positioning its electric offering. Instead of limiting the conversation to range, performance or pricing, TVS is attempting to place the product within a lifestyle and cultural framework.

Whether this approach scales beyond niche showcases remains to be seen, but for now, it signals an intent to explore mobility as a design object, one that can carry narrative and identity alongside its functional role.

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