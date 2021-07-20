Turkey’s first home-grown electric car set to go into production

Turkey’s first electric SUV from TOGG is all set to hit the roads as it is about to enter production. Turkey’s Automotive Joint Venture Group (TOGG) shared images on Twitter of the initial body assembly of the country’s first homegrown car ready to start manufacturing vehicles.

The carmaker gave a glimpse of the manufacturing facility where this electric SUV will be built. "Our first body assembled entirely from domestic production parts," said the consortium developing the nation’s first domestically produced automobile on social media.

Construction of the facility had started around a year ago. It is being built across an area measuring about 1.2 million square meters in Gemlik district of northwestern Bursa province. TOGG had said it would begin production in 2022 with compact SUVs. The company said that the factory will produce five fully electric vehicles with the help of around 4,000 workers. It also plans an annual production capacity of 175,000 units.

According to reports, TOGG SUV will have around 75 per cent localisation thanks to most of the suppliers located within the country. The rest of the components and other equipments will be brought in from other parts of Europe and Asia.

TOGG electric SUV was first showcased two years ago, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled prototypes of the electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) as well as an electric sedan. TOGG will use advanced lithium-ion battery technology and has tied up with Farasis as its business partner.

The electric TOGG SUV claims that it can recharge up to 80% in less than 30 minutes with the help of fast charging. It also claims to return driving range between 300 to 500 kms on a single charge.

The TOGG electric SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.6 seconds with a 200 horsepower RWD engine, and can cover the same distance in just 4.8 seconds with the help of a more powerful 400 horsepower AWD engine.

The carmaker has already submitted its design registration applications in five countries, including India.