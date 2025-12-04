Trump’s surprise push could open US roads to Japan’s tiny Kei cars

President Donald Trump, apparently enamored by the pint-sized Kei cars he saw during his recent trip to Japan, has paved the way for them to be made and sold in the US, despite concerns that they’re too small and slow to be driven safely on American roads.

President Donald Trump, apparently enamored by the pint-sized Kei cars he saw during his recent trip to Japan, has paved the way for them to be made and sold in the US, despite concerns that they’re too small and slow to be driven safely on American roads.

“They’re very small, they’re really cute, and I said ‘How would that do in this country?’" Trump told reporters on Wednesday at the White House, as he outlined plans to relax stringent Biden-era fuel efficiency standards.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Vision X ₹ 11 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Bigster 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda HR-V 1198 cc 1198 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MINI Cooper SE 2024 32.6 kWh 32.6 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

“But we’re not allowed to make them in this country and I think you’re gonna do very well with those cars, so we’re gonna approve those cars," he said, adding that he’s authorized Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to approve production.

Also Read : Japan Super Formula coming to India?

However, while the ultra-compact cars are highly popular in Asia, they currently don’t meet federal standards for new vehicles in the US.

A law that allows cars older than 25 years to be imported to the US, even if they don’t meet crash safety standards, has led to a cult following among American enthusiasts.

However, they’re restricted to low speeds on private land in some states, and prohibited altogether in others, the main concern being that they’re too small, slow and weak to be driving among the hulking trucks and SUVs ubiquitous on American roads.

“The reason Japanese car makers don’t make or sell kei cars in the US is business feasibility," said Bloomberg Intelligence senior auto analyst Tatsuo Yoshida. The market exists but remains niche, Yoshida said. “Pricing and costs don’t match."

Also Read : Honda Super ONE Prototype compact EV unveiled at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Kei cars, which are tailored to narrow roads with an affordable price tag to match their size, account for about one-third of all new vehicle sales in Japan.

In response to Trump’s latest order, Duffy said his department has “cleared the deck" for Toyota Motor Corp. and other carmakers to build and sell cars in the US that are “smaller, more fuel-efficient."

A spokesperson for Toyota declined to comment.

Trump’s seeming embrace of Kei cars is the latest instance of passenger vehicles being used as a geopolitical bargaining chip between the US and Japan.

Passenger vehicles were a core issue in US-Japan trade negotiations earlier this year, but they became useful leverage after Japan lofted the idea of importing and selling American cars. While the prospect of selling US-made pickup trucks in Japan sounded outlandish, it resonated with Trump, as did the notion of reverse-importing cars made by the likes of Toyota and Honda in the US back to Japan.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: