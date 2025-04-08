Trends in India's used car market shifting, automatics and EVs a preference

As India’s cities grow and evolve, car ownership is undergoing a major transformation. Spinny, India’s leading full-stack used car platform, has released its Q1 2025 report, revealing key trends that are reshaping the way Indians buy pre-owned vehicles. From a surge in digital purchases to the rise of women car buyers and the growing preference for automatic and electric vehicles, the report paints a picture of a dynamic, fast-changing market.

Digital-first car buying becomes mainstream

Online car purchases have become the new norm for Indian consumers. In Q1 2025, 77 per cent of Spinny's total sales happened through digital channels—up from 75 per cent in 2024 and 70 per cent in 2023. This rise reflects a growing trust in online platforms that offer transparency, convenience, and efficiency.

Financing has played a key role in driving this shift, especially among younger buyers aged 25-30. In fact, 57 per cent of Spinny’s customers opted for vehicle loans in Q1 2025, highlighting the growing need for accessible and flexible financing options. Jaipur led the way, with 60 per cent of cars purchased through financing.

Automatic cars in high demand

Convenience is king, and automatic cars are in demand like never before. In Q1 2025, automatics made up 29 per cent of total sales, up from 24 per cent in 2024. Urban traffic conditions and ease of driving continue to drive this trend.

Compact SUVs and hatchbacks remain favorites

Compact SUVs saw a robust 20 per cent year-on-year growth, with the Ford EcoSport leading the pack. The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue also gained popularity. These vehicles are increasingly seen as ideal for Indian roads due to their versatility and road presence.

Hatchbacks, however, continue to be a staple choice. The Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10, and Maruti Suzuki Swift were top picks in Q1 2025, with the Swift overtaking the Baleno in popularity this year.

Luxury and electric vehicles on the rise

Interest in premium cars remains strong. The Jeep Compass continues to dominate Spinny Max’s luxury car segment, followed by the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon EV leads the charge in the electric segment, with Pune emerging as the top city for used EV sales.

Fuel preferences remain largely traditional, with petrol cars accounting for 84 per cent of sales. Diesel (10 per cent), CNG (4 per cent) and electric vehicles (2 per cent) make up the rest, although the latter segment is expected to grow with rising EV awareness and adoption.

Women buyers continue to shape the market

The influence of women buyers is steadily growing in the used car space. Their share rose from 26 per cent in 2024 to 28 per cent in Q1 2025 and peaked at 30 per cent in March. Kochi recorded the highest share of women buyers, while Coimbatore saw the largest uptake in financing among women, with 27 per cent opting for loans.

Women buyers are also influencing car type preferences—60 per cent of them prefer automatic hatchbacks, followed by compact SUVs (18 per cent), reflecting a desire for practicality and ease of driving.

Top car-buying cities and delivery trends

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi emerged as the top three cities for used car purchases. Pune stood out for its significant 40 per cent share in electric car sales, signaling strong regional interest in green mobility.

When it comes to deliveries, Spinny’s hub-based model is gaining traction. 78 per cent of cars were delivered through Spinny Hubs in Q1 2025, up from 74 per cent in 2024. Home deliveries saw a slight decline to 22 per cent, indicating that many buyers still prefer in-person vehicle handovers and inspections.

