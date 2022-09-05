HT Auto
Travelling in a car? You should follow these five safety rules

Wearing a seat belt and obeying traffic rules are basic and essential practices for safe driving.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 11:54 AM
The three-point seat belt is the most basic yet essential safety feature inside modern-day vehicles.
Road safety is of paramount importance as road accidents are among the biggest causes of death in the country. Every year, lakhs of people die around the country because of road accidents. More than that become severely wounded or handicapped due to road accidents. In 2021 alone, road accidents claimed 18 lives every hour around India. The number of people who were severely wounded or crippled due to road accidents is much higher.

(Also Read: Cyrus Mistry death: High speed or safety ignorance? Accident triggers debate)

With the number of vehicles on our roads increasing with every passing hour, it’s very important for everyone to have traffic awareness. Following the traffic rules can save precious lives. Here are five basic safety rules you should follow when travelling in a car.

Always wear a seat belt

Wearing a seat belt is an essential safety practice everyone should follow while travelling in a car, be it the driver or front passenger or rear occupants as well. Wearing a seat belt can save the occupants from massive jolts in case of sudden braking or a collision at the front or rear.

Never drink and drive

Drunk driving is one of the significant reasons behind road accidents in India. Every year, several mishaps take place across the country due to drunk driving. In such cases, the driver loses control of the vehicle, and that results in a mishap.

Never break the red signal

Breaking a signal is a menace that often leads to road accidents. Many road mishaps around India happen every hour because of signal jumping. Red signals are there for some reason, and breaking that may result in catastrophe.

Drive within the speed limit

Indian roads are congested. Hence, there are speed limits of 40 kmph on the city roads. The speed limit increases on highways. But, it is best to drive within the permissible and controllable speed limit. Overspeeding not only can create dangerous situations by breaking the law, but the driver can lose control of the vehicle, which may result in a severe accident.

Avoid drowsiness while driving

Drowsiness while driving can be fatal. Avoid drowsiness at all costs while driving. Better not driving and let the steering to a friend or someone else who is travelling with you instead of driving in a drowsy state.

 

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: road safety
