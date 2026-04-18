Toyota Yaris Cross refresh adds sharper styling and updated hybrid options

Toyota has updated the Yaris Cross compact SUV for Europe with design and feature changes, although the model is not currently offered in India. It remains one of the brand’s most important cars in Europe and has been Toyota’s best-selling vehicle in the region since its launch in 2021. The latest version will go on sale later this month in Mid, Mid+, High and GR SPORT grades.

Sharper front design

The biggest change is at the front, where Toyota has given the Yaris Cross a more modern look. The new grille uses a bold honeycomb pattern and is body-coloured for a cleaner appearance. A black lower section and flared wheel arches help keep the SUV stance intact. Revised LED headlamps and standard daytime running lights also give the vehicle a sharper face. Higher trims get new alloy wheels, with 17-inch units on Mid+ and 18-inch wheels on High.

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New colours and cabin updates

Toyota has also expanded the colour options with Precious Bronze and Celestite Grey. The Bronze shade is offered only in bi-tone form with a black roof and pillars. Inside, the cabin now gets platinum-coloured trim elements on the doors and dashboard for a more premium feel. Mid+ variants now add the sportier seat design earlier limited to the High trim, while the High grade brings partial-leather upholstery with the new SakuraTouch® material. Toyota says this material uses plant-derived PVC, waste cork and recycled PET, and reduces CO2 emissions during material production by 95 per cent compared with genuine leather.

Hybrid range and GR SPORT

The Yaris Cross continues with hybrid power as its main focus. The Hybrid 130 system produces 130 bhp and 185 Nm, with 0-100 km/h taking 10.7 seconds. Toyota claims a fuel economy figure of 4.4-5.1 l/100 km. A Hybrid 115 option is now limited to the mid-grade and makes 116 bhp and 141 Nm. GR SPORT buyers get a more performance-focused look, retuned suspension and exclusive interior touches, but only with front-wheel drive and the Hybrid 130 setup.

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Safety and practicality

Toyota has kept the focus on everyday usability. The Yaris Cross continues with split-folding rear seats, a practical boot layout and Toyota T-Mate safety features. Mid+ and above now include parking support brake as standard, while High trims add Blind Spot Monitor.

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