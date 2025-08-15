Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor updated: Here are 5 things you should know before buying

Toyota has rolled out two major updates to the Urban Cruiser Taisor: a new ‘Bluish Black’ exterior shade and making six airbags standard across all variants. The newly introduced ‘Bluish Black’ colour, available on select trims, adds a tinge of uniqueness for newer buyers.

Backed by a 3-year/100,000 km standard warranty (extendable to 5 years/220,000 km), along with Toyota’s Express Maintenance and 24x7 roadside assistance, the Urban Cruiser Taisor starts at a price of ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom).