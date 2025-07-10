Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets yet another price hike. Here's how much it costs now

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has received yet another price hike for 2025. The company has increased the prices of the sub compact SUV by ₹2,500 across variants. With the price hike, the Urban Cruiser Taisor now starts at ₹7.77 lakh, and goes up to ₹12.91 lakh, ex-showroom.

The SUV was earlier priced between ₹7.74 lakh to ₹12.88 lakh, ex-showroom. In comparison the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, on which the Taisor is based, is priced between ₹7.55 lakh to ₹14.81 lakh, ex-showroom.

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor gets a choice of two powertrain options. There is a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is available with a CNG combination as well.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 88.5 bhp peak power and 113 Nm maximum torque in petrol-only mode, while in CNG mode, it offers 76.44 bhp power and 98.5 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 98.6 bhp power and 147.6 Nm torque. Transmission options for the crossover include a five-speed manual unit, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Design

In terms of design, the Urban Cruiser Taisor is identical to the Fronx in proportions but get a new front for a distinctive new look. The coupe-styled subcompact SUV gets a new and bolder honeycomb mesh grille finished in gloss black, new twin LED DRLs with the imposing Toyota logo in the centre.

The SUV also gets tweaked LED taillights that connect via a light bar on the boot, while there are also restyled alloy wheels on the model. The Taisor retains the raked rear windscreen that gives the model its stylish appearance.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Interior and features

The cabin remains largely identical to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx with the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a twin-pod instrument console with a MID unit in the centre. The cabin gets a new dual-tone treatment while nearly all other features have been carried over.

On the feature front, the Taisor comes equipped with an automatic climate control system, connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, cruise control, automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, and more. The subcompact offering also gets a six-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents to keep things comfortable.

