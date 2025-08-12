Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets 6 airbags as standard, new colour added

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has updated its Urban Cruiser Taisor compact SUV with two key enhancements — the addition of a new Bluish Black exterior colour and the inclusion of six airbags as standard across all variants.

The new Bluish Black finish, available on select variants, gives the Taisor a bolder and more sophisticated look. The darker shade is aimed at customers who prefer a stylish yet understated presence on the road, blending a sporty character with an elegant edge.

In a significant safety upgrade, Toyota has now equipped all variants — E, S, S+, G, and V — with six airbags as part of the standard package. The setup includes dual front, side, and curtain airbags, offering all-around protection for occupants. This move aligns with the growing demand for better occupant protection in the compact SUV segment.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor, launched as Toyota’s city-friendly crossover SUV that is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Power comes from two engine options — a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol — paired with multiple gearbox choices, including 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT, and 6-speed automatic. The model offers claimed fuel efficiency of up to 22.79 km/l.

Feature highlights include LED headlamps with twin DRLs, a chrome-accented trapezoidal grille, a dual-tone interior, rear AC vents, a 60:40 split rear seat, and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Higher variants also add conveniences like cruise control, paddle shifters (AT), wireless charging, and Toyota i-Connect with smartwatch and voice assistant compatibility.

Safety is further supported by features such as Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats, now complemented by the standard six-airbag setup.

The Taisor is covered by a 3-year/100,000 km warranty, extendable to 5 years/220,000 km, along with 24x7 roadside assistance and Toyota’s express maintenance program. Prices start at ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated Urban Cruiser Taisor is available for viewing and booking at Toyota dealerships nationwide and through the brand’s official website.

