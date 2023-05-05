Toyota HyRyder, Innova HyCross get costlier again. Check new prices after hike

Toyota Motor has increased the prices of all its models in portfolio this month. The carmaker has implemented the second price hike within six weeks after it increased the price of its flagship SUV Urban Cruiser HyRyder in February this year. In the latest hike, the price of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder has gone up by up to ₹60,000 depending on variants. Toyota's new generation MPV Innova HyCross too has received its second price hike since March.

Toyota Motor had launched both the Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross last year. the HyRyder is the first compact SUV from the carmaker to hit Indian shores, while the HyCross is an improved version of the Innova Crysta offered with strong hybrid variants.

In the latest price hike, the HyRyder will cost ₹60,000 more for the entry-level strong hybrid variant called S e-CVT. The other two strong hybrid variants of the SUV will cost ₹25,000 more. In the mild hybrid version of the SUV, four of the entry-level variants have received ₹20,000 hike. Most other variants have seen a marginal hike of ₹2,000. The price of the HyRyder SUV will now start from ₹10.73 lakh and go up to ₹19.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova HyCross MPV has also received major price hike. The carmaker has increased the prices of the all the VX and ZX variants of the three-row car. These variants will now be expensive by ₹27,000. The price of the mid-trim Innova HyCross models will start from ₹25.03 lakh and go up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Glanza hatchback, Toyota's own version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, will be expensive by at least ₹5,000 for most of the variants. Barring the top-end V AMT variant, all other variant of the hatchback, including CNG, have received price hike. The price of Glanza now starts from ₹6.71 lakh and go up to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Camry Hybrid sedan, which used to be offered at a price of ₹45.25 lakh (ex-showroom) has received a price hike of ₹46,000. The new price of the sedan now stands at ₹45.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

