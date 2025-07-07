Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package with 10 new accessories

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched with the Prestige Package which brings in 10 dealer-fitted and genuine accessories. These accessories include door visor, hood emblem, rear door lid garnish, fender garnish, body cladding, front bumper garnish, head lamp garnish, rear bumper garnish, rear lamp garnish and back door garnish.

Toyota had recently updated the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a starting price of ₹11.34 lakh. The update brought in several features upgrades as well as new variants were introduced. The new 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received a plethora of features.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features

Toyota has introduced a number of updates to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In the higher trims, an 8-way power driver seat and ventilated front seats have been included to add convenience, especially on longer journeys or hot weather. In the meantime, rear door sunshades, ambient lighting, type-C USB fast-charging ports (15W) and LED spot and reading lamps, have also been included in the list.

Also Read : 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at ₹11.34 lakh. What's new

The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) has been extended to additional variants for improved real-time monitoring, while some versions also show air quality levels within the cabin. Toyota has also improved the speedometer for enhanced readability and added new dual-tone exterior colour options in some trims.

On the safety front, the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is reported to receive structural upgrades on all variants for enhanced safety. Six airbags are also now a standard feature on all variants, and Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) has been included in automatic transmission on some variants.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specs

The top-spec V trim of the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now comes equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, which comes paired with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. However, the AWD version doesn't come with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Also watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review

Apart from this, the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remains mostly the same as far as the spec sheet is concerned. Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also comes mated to a CNG powertrain and hybrid technology. The petrol-only and CNG variants of the SUV get a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. It can generate between 87 bhp and 102 bhp of power and torque output between 121 Nm and 136.8 Nm.

In the hybrid version, the engine comes mated to an e-Drive transmission unit. It offers 91 bhp of power and up to 141 Nm of maximum torque. The only update made to the spec sheet of the Hyryder is the addition of a 6-speed Automatic Transmission (6AT) in AWD variant, replacing the previously available 5-speed manual gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: