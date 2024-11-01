Toyota sales grow 41% in October backed by Festive Edition launches

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a continued upward trajectory in sales as the company sold 30,845 units in October 2024. The Japanese automaker recorded a 41 per cent increase in volumes year-on-year, against 21,879 units sold in October 2023. The volumes were fuelled by a strong push in the festive season by the automaker’s special festive edition launches this year.

Toyota Sales In October 2024

Toyota India’s domestic sales stood at 28,138 units in October, while the company exported 2707 units last month. With respect to year-to-date sales, the automaker clocked 193,468 units between April and September (FY2025), registering a hike of 33 per cent from 145,818 units sold during the same period in FY2023.

Also Read : Suzuki to supply electric SUV to Toyota as collaboration expands

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said a key driver in this growth has been the automaker’s expanded production capacity, which was achieved by introducing three-shift operations at its facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. It’s also worth noting that Toyota’s badge-engineered products sourced from Suzuki continue to be volume drivers for the brand, while its own Innova and Fortuner range continue to be popular choices and bring in profitability.

Commenting on the sales strong performance, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Our entire range of product offerings has experienced strong sales momentum, bringing festive cheer to all of us at Toyota. This growth is fuelled by increased footfalls and strong demand for our SUVs and MPVs, along with a significant boost from the introduction of Festival Limited Editions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Glanza, and Rumion, which were specially launched for the season. Furthermore, good order-taking, paired with efficient deliveries, has propelled our growth as customer response to our full product lineup has been very positive, enhancing both the sales volumes as well as the market acceptance."

Also Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate sibling Maruti Fronx’s success?

“The festive season also gave us with an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to customer centricity by introducing special schemes starting in September, including extended warranties and attractive exchange offers across key models. We are extremely grateful to our customers for choosing Toyota as their trusted mobility partner. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support and dedication of our dealer partners across the country," he added further.

