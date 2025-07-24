Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion is a seven-seater and is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine. It is offered in both petrol and petrol plus CNG option.

The Toyota Rumion is priced between ₹10.67 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹13.96 lakh.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hiked the prices of its Rumion MPV by 13,000 on all variants. The new prices are now applicable nationwide. The across-the-board increase is applicable to all fuel and transmission types, such as the petrol-manual, petrol-automatic, and CNG-manual variants. There has been no modification made by Toyota in the design, features, or performance of the Rumion despite the price revision.

In the petrol-manual segment, the S MT model is now tagged at 10.67 lakh, the G MT at 11.83 lakh, and the V MT at 12.56 lakh. For those opting for the automatic transmission, the S AT is now 12.17 lakh, the G AT stands at 13.23 lakh, and the top-spec V AT costs 13.96 lakh. The CNG-powered S MT variant now carries a price tag of 11.62 lakh. All these prices are ex-showroom, pan-India, and reflect a uniform increment of 13,000 over their previous figures.

Toyota Rumion: Specs

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion is a seven-seater and is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine. It is offered in both petrol and petrol plus CNG option. The Toyota Rumion offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l in the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant. In the petrol-only variant, there is 101 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output of Rumion decreases to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

Toyota Rumion: Features

Equipped with a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the new variant also features Toyota i-Connect, providing remote control for climate, lock/unlock, hazard lights, and other connected features. Advanced safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and more.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2025, 08:48 am IST
