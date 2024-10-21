Toyota Rumion Festival Edition launched. Check what's new

In view of the ongoing festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Rumion Festive Edition. Available across all the trim levels, the limited edition version gets a special Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package at an additional cost of ₹20,608. Notably, the offer is applicable until October 31, 2024 across all Toyota dealerships.

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion is available across four variants - S, G, and V, S CNG, and is priced between ₹10.44 lakh, ex-sh

Also Read : Toyota Glanza Festival Edition launched. Check what it offers

The Toyota Rumion, fitted with the TGA package, comes with several stylish enhancements. These include back door garnish, mud flaps, rear bumper garnish and a deluxe carpet mat for the right-hand drive model. Additional features include headlamp garnish, number plate garnish, chrome door visors, a roof edge spoiler, and body side moulding with a garnish finish.

Toyota Rumion: Specs and features

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion is available across four variants - S, G, and V, S CNG, and is priced between ₹10.44 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹13.73 lakh. The Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a torque convertor automatic gear box. The seven seater further gets an option for petrol plus CNG powertrain mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also watch: Toyota Rumion: Should you pick this MPV over Maruti Ertiga?

The Toyota Rumion is claimed to offer a mileage of 20.51 km/l in the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant. The petrol-only variants produce 101 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While on CNG, the power output of Rumion decreases to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

In terms of features, the Toyota Rumion comes equipped with a 7 inch Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the new variant also features Toyota i-Connect, providing remote control for climate, lock/unlock, hazard lights, and other connected features. Advanced safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: