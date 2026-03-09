Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how

Toyota has expanded the lineup of the Toyota Rumion in India with the introduction of a new entry-level E variant. Priced at ₹9.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the new trim lowers the starting price of the MPV and makes it more accessible to buyers looking for an affordable seven-seater.

With the launch of this variant, the Rumion range now consists of four trims: E, S, G and V. The addition of the E variant effectively reduces the entry price of the MPV by about ₹95,000 compared with the earlier base version, giving Toyota a stronger foothold in the budget MPV segment.

What the new base variant offers?

The E variant focuses on keeping costs low while still offering essential features required for everyday usability. It comes with basic equipment such as manual air conditioning, power windows, central locking and multiple storage spaces across the cabin. The MPV continues to offer a three-row layout with seating for seven occupants, making it suitable for family use.

Toyota has also retained the Rumion’s safety package on the entry-level trim. The model comes with six airbags as standard, along with safety systems such as ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and hill-hold assist. These features ensure that even the most affordable version of the MPV maintains a reasonable safety baseline.

Engine and transmission

Mechanically, the new variant remains unchanged. The Rumion continues to use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces around 102 bhp and about 137 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox in the E trim.

In the overall lineup, the MPV is also available with a six-speed automatic transmission and a factory-fitted CNG option in higher variants. Depending on the variant and fuel type, the Rumion delivers a claimed mileage of around 20 kmpl in petrol form.

Positioning in the segment

The Rumion is Toyota’s most affordable MPV in India and sits below the Innova range in the brand’s lineup. It is essentially Toyota’s version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and competes with cars such as the Ertiga, Kia Carens and Maruti XL6 in the market.

By introducing a lower-priced entry variant, Toyota is clearly targeting buyers who want a practical three-row family car without stretching their budget beyond the ₹10 lakh mark. The new E trim could also help the Rumion attract fleet buyers and value-focused private customers looking for a reliable MPV option.

