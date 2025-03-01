Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced its sales for February 2025, and the automaker’s cumulative volumes (domestic + exports) stood at 28,414 units. The Japanese carmaker registered a 13 per cent hike in sales last month, against 25,220 units sold in February last year. Toyota’s domestic sales stood at 26,414 units, a hike of 13.36 per cent, compared to 23,300 units sold during the same period last year. Meanwhile, exports grew by 4.17 per cent to 2,000 units last month from 1,920 units in February 2024.

Toyota attributed its success to the utility vehicle lineup, its biggest contributor to overall volumes. The Toyota Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Hilux, and Rumion made up 68 per cent of the total sales in February. The remaining 28 per cent came from the brand’s small cars - the Toyota Glanza and UC Taisor.

With respect to year-to-date sales, Toyota sold 306,105 units between April 2024 and February 2025 (FY2025), registering a 30 per cent growth when compared to 236,332 units sold during the same period in FY2024.

Commenting on the strong performance, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business - TKM, said, “We thank our customers for their unwavering confidence in the Toyota brand. MPVs and SUVs continue to be the primary growth drivers, contributing 68% to overall sales. The strong demand for models such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, Fortuner, Legender, and Rumion reflects the growing preference for reliable and quality products."

“In response to the market needs, we have recently reopened bookings for the Land Cruiser 300. Additionally, we introduced the new GR-S grade under the GR Sport branding, featuring an off-road-tuned suspension, differential locks, and enhanced shock absorbers to ensure superior performance in extreme conditions. The market response has been positive, and we are humbled by the enthusiasm," he added further.

Multiple new launches in the last few months

Toyota has been steadily introducing multiple new models in the last few months. The automaker launched the new-generation Camry sedan in December, while bookings for the Land Cruise 300, including the new GR-S grade, were opened in February. The automaker showcased the Urban Cruiser EV concept at the 2025 Auto Expo, hinting at the model’s arrival in the Indian market at a later date. The Urban Cruiser EV is the badge-engineered cousin of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, scheduled to arrive later this month.

