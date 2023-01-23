HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Recalls Nearly 1,400 Glanza, Hyryder Due To Airbag Defect: Report

Toyota recalls nearly 1,400 Glanza, HyRyder due to airbag defect: Report

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reportedly issued recall of nearly 1,400 units in India. The recalled units, which include the likes of Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, reportedly have defects in the airbag controller. According to a report by Mint, these models were manufactured between December 8 last year and January 12. The carmaker has advised owners of these cars to be cautious and minimise use before the fault is rectified.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2023, 17:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota has recalled around 1,400 cars, including some units of the recently=launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, due to some defect in airbag controller.
Toyota has recalled around 1,400 cars, including some units of the recently=launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, due to some defect in airbag controller.
Toyota has recalled around 1,400 cars, including some units of the recently=launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, due to some defect in airbag controller.
Toyota has recalled around 1,400 cars, including some units of the recently=launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, due to some defect in airbag controller.

Toyota Motor has assured that the defect in the airbag controller will be resolved soon. The carmaker has said that it will replace the defective airbag controller on both Glanza and Urban Cruiser HyRyder. It has advised owners of these units to get in touch with respective dealerships where the defects will be resolved at no cost to the owner.

The recall from Toyota Motor comes days after Maruti Suzuki issued recall of several models due to similar technical issue. Maruti Suzuki had issued recall of 17,362 units, which also included models like Baleno and Grand Vitara, the technical cousins of Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Among other Maruti models that were recalled were Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco and Brezza. All the units of these Maruti models were manufactured between December 8 last year and January 12.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Hector Plus 2023
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹20 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The new generation Baleno and Glanza were launched by the respective carmakers last year. Both models are offered in ICE as well as CNG versions. Glanza was the best-selling model from Toyota Motor last year.

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder and the Grand Vitara were the first compact SUV from the carmakers with hybrid technology to be launched in India. Both the SUVs hit the Indian roads during the festive season last year. The Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs aim to take on the might of the Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia's best-selling models Creta and Seltos.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2023, 17:30 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Glanza Urban Cruiser HyRyder
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally
2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally
Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet
Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city