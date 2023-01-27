HT Auto
Toyota Opens Booking For New Innova Crysta With A New Face

Toyota opens booking for new Innova Crysta with a new face

Toyota Motor has revamped the Innova Crysta MPV with fresh design elements, features and engine this year. The Japanese auto giant has started to accept the bookings for the updated Innova Crysta. One can book the new-look MPV at a token amount of 50,000. Toyota Motor has not yet announced the price of the Innova Crysta 2023 model yet. It is expected to officially launch next month. The launch will come months after the carmaker introduced the Innova HyCross, an MPV based on the Innova Crysta with strong hybrid powertrain.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 10:56 AM
Toyota Motor has started to accept bookings for the new Innova Crysta MPV at a token amount of ₹50,000.

In its new avatar, the Innova Crysta get a new face with design tweaks. It now appears a bit more rugged in nature, quite similar to the front fascia of its flagship SUV Fortuner. The new Innova Crysta will be available in four variants called G, GX, VX and ZX and offer seating for seven or eight occupants. Toyota will offer the MPV in five colour options. These are White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

In terms of features, the new Innova Crysta will offer an 8-inch touchscreen display with Smart Playcast that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, TFT driver display with detailed Drive Information, One Touch Tumble Second Row Seats, rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Smart Entry System, Seat Back Table and ambient colour. The upholstery will be offered in two colour choices - Black and Camel Tan.

Toyota will also offer enhanced safety features in the new Innova Crysta. Features like seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist Control, ABS, EBD and Brake Assist (BA), 3-point Seatbelt and Headrest are offered for improved safety.

The new Toyota Innova Crysta will be powered by only a 2.4-litre diesel engine in all four variants. It is more powerful than the 2.0-litre petrol engine offered with Innova HyCross hybrid models launched last year. Though Toyota has not shared its performance credentials, the 2.4-litre diesel engine is expected to generate 148 bhp of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque. Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “This vehicle is a perfect choice for customers preferring a rugged and practical vehicle, well known for its unparalleled comfort and safety." The engine will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission unit only. The new Innova Crysta will also offer two drive modes including Eco and Power.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: Innova Crysta Toyota Motor
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

