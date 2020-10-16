Toyota offers Yaris Hybrid to 150 employees for 9 months to promote clean energy

As part of the launch of the new Yaris Hybrid in France, the Toyota France group has offered all of its employees the opportunity to drive the all-new Yaris Hybrid for 9 months. The aim of the carmaker is to promote Made in France and clean mobility accessible to all.

150 employees finally chose to participate in this drive and became the new ambassadors of the new Yaris Hybrid in France.

“While this launch is a great success with soon 15,000 orders registered, it is a real satisfaction for me to make our employees our first customers and ambassadors of this New Yaris," said Ludovic Billiet, Marketing Director of Toyota France.

The all-new, fourth generation Yaris was launched in August this year with an all-hybrid line-up. It is Toyota's first model to be produced on the Japanese carmaker’s GA-B platform, which gives the car a highly rigid structure, a low centre of gravity, a well-balanced chassis and an improved position at the wheel for the driver.

The powertrain is also new, featuring a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine and a powerful electric motor. The full hybrid system produces 114bhp and returns fuel economy from 65.69 to 68.9mpg with 92 to 98 g/km CO2 emissions (WLTP combined cycle data). Toyota’s latest generation hybrid technology has transformed Yaris Hybrid’s all-electric driving capabilities, with EV driving possible at speeds up to 80mph and for longer periods in urban traffic.

The new Toyota Yaris Hybrid comes with 17-inch alloys, two-tone body colour and have features like smartphone connectivity, sunroof and induction smartphone charger.